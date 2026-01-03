Home

CM Yogi greets devotees on commencement of Magh Mela 2026 in UPs Prayagraj

CM Yogi greets devotees on commencement of Magh Mela 2026 in UP's Prayagraj | Image: x.com/myogiadityanath

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday extended his wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh as the Magh Mela 2026 commences. He shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. The Magh Mela begins on Paush’s full moon day with the holy bath (snan), a sacred practice in Hinduism.

Magh Mela in Uttar Pradesh

The Magh Mela 2026, after its commencement in Prayagraj, will be an event of more than 40 days. It will conclude on February 15, the day of Mahashivratri, with the last holy bath, i.e., snan. The event will gather thousands of devotees from the state of Uttar Pradesh and others.

Main days for bathing at Magh Mela 2026

Some important days for bathing during the Magh Mela 2026 include January 3 (beginning of Kalpavas), January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 21 (Rajyogya Snan), January 30 (Basant Panchmi), February 5 (Maghi Purnima), and February 15 (Mahashivratri).

CM Yogi on Magh Mela 2026

The Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, shared a tweet on X with the caption translating to “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all devotees and residents of the state on the commencement of the Magh Mela and the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima. A warm welcome and greetings to all the revered saints, religious leaders, members of all the Akharas, and pilgrims who have arrived at Prayagraj, the king of pilgrimage sites, to take a holy dip in the sacred confluence. May Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna, and Mother Saraswati fulfill everyone’s wishes. This is our prayer.”

