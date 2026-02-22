Home

CM Yogi inaugurates AI tech centre in Lucknow, thanks PM Modi for ‘gifts’ like Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister inaugurated the IBM AI GovTech Innovation Centre in Lucknow. He said, "India has accomplished incredible, motivating, and internationally acclaimed heights in the last eleven years."

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated the IBM AI GovTech Innovation Centre in Lucknow on Sunday. Alongside, the chief minister extended greetings to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of the AI India Impact Summit 2026.

CM Yogi’s words on PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, “India has established a new basis for all-encompassing development today, whether in the areas of deep technology or infrastructure, thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India has accomplished incredible, motivating, and internationally acclaimed heights in the last eleven years. Several platforms are showcasing Digital India’s progress.”

New AI lab in Lucknow

According to ANI, the international Business Machines (IBM) had initially announced the plan for the establishment of a state-of-the-art software lab in Lucknow, with a major highlight toward Generative AI and agentic AI technologies. Its location is the Platinum Mall in Sushant Golf City.

The lab is company’s one of the largest labs for software development and has a major role to perform across domains like generative AI, data and AI, automation, cybersecurity, and sustainability solutions. The centre will also form AI-powered solutions with the help of Large Language Models (LLM) and Small Language Models (SLMs) to meet the emerging requirements of business across India and on a global level.

CM Yogi on Meerut Metro and namo Bharat train

CM Yogi said, “Prime Minister has once again presented a major gift: the Namo Bharat Semi-Speed Rail. Meerut is being presented with the gift of a metro train along with the Namo Bharat train, just before Holi.”

He added, “10-11 years ago, the distance from Meerut to Delhi was a challenge in itself. It took 4-5 hours of hard work to cover it. But today, a 12-lane highway and expressway connect Delhi to Meerut. A total of 40-45 minutes to reach Delhi. The new gifts of the Prime Minister today, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro, are in themselves bringing this distance even closer.”

(With inputs from ANI)

