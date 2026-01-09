Home

News

CM Yogi inaugurates Ashok Leylands EV plant, calls project symbol of commitment

CM Yogi inaugurates Ashok Leyland’s EV plant, calls project symbol of ‘commitment’

The Chief Minister addressed the inauguration ceremony on Friday along with the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and spoke about the development of Uttar Pradesh under his party.

Image: x.com/myogiadityanath

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and the Minister of Defence of India, Rajnath Singh, inaugurated the manufacturing plant of Ashok Leyland’s Electric Vehicle (EV) in Lucknow on Friday, i.e., January 9. The Chief Minister addressed the ceremony and spoke about the development of Uttar Pradesh under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as reported by ANI.

CM Yogi on UP’s development

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, addressed the inauguration and stated, “Forget about new investments; even the existing investments were completely ready to flee the state at the first opportunity. We came into power in 2017. We said at that time that Uttar Pradesh is a state with unlimited potential. Some people may have tarnished its image for their own political gains. They may have created an identity crisis for the state. But today I can say that Uttar Pradesh is no longer just a state with unlimited potential, but a state that is transforming the potential into results,” as reported by ANI.

Rajnath Singh on inauguration of manufacturing plant in UP

According to the reports, the Minister of Defence of India, Rajnath Singh, stated that the inauguration will prove beneficial for the state’s industrial growth. He talked about the state’s development during the inauguration.

CM Yogi’s tweet on Ashok Leyland’s EV plant

The Chief Minister shared a tweet on his X account with the caption translating to “This project is a powerful symbol of the visionary thinking, commitment, and unwavering faith of all of us in the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.