Home

News

CM Yogi inaugurates KDSG Super-Speciality hospital in Greater Noida, congratulates and exhorts staff to strive for excellence

CM Yogi inaugurates KDSG Super-Speciality hospital in Greater Noida, congratulates and exhorts staff to strive for excellence

UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the KDSG Super-Speciality Hospital in Greater Noida. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Image: X

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, i.e., March 5, inaugurated the KDSG Super-Speciality Hospital in the Greater Noida area. The chief minister also extended congratulations to the institution for strengthening and solidifying the healthcare services in the area. While addressing the event, CM Yogi talked about the growth of the healthcare sector over the last few years under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expansion of healthcare

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also highlighted the development of medical infrastructure in the country. He also added that before the year 2014, only six All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were operating nationwide and that the last decade witnessed the establishment of many such institutes.

“Until 2014, only six AIIMS were functioning in India. Today, as a result of initiatives taken by PM Modi, 23 AIIMS are operating across the country to provide world-class health facilities,” he added. The newly inaugurated super-speciality hospital will lead to strengthening the advanced medical care facilities in Greater Noida and regions that surround it.

CM Yogi on Holi celebration

The Chief Minister, on March 4, i.e., talked about the festive spirit of the Holi festival. He also addressed the Lord Narasimha Shobha Yatra. He mentioned, “We are celebrating this festival of Holi in India at a time when the entire world is in disarray, unrest, and an atmosphere of anarchy. But India, under its (PM Modi’s) great leadership, is enjoying this festival with joy and enthusiasm.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

CM gave greetings to the people and symbolised the festival of Holi as a thousand-year-old legacy of India that has been preserved and carried forward by the existing generation.

‘नया उत्तर प्रदेश’ विकास की सकारात्मक सोच के साथ आगे बढ़ चुका है, इस सोच के विस्तार हेतु आज ग्रेटर नोएडा में KDSG सुपर स्पेशियलिटी हॉस्पिटल के लोकार्पण हेतु आयोजित कार्यक्रम में सम्मिलित हुआ। पूर्ण विश्वास है कि KDSG सुपर स्पेशियलिटी हॉस्पिटल, NCR में एक बेहतरीन स्वास्थ्य केंद्र… pic.twitter.com/hlPgdDWwvl — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 5, 2026

He highlighted the development of Uttar Pradesh, stating how it has moved ahead with positive development. CM Yogi on X shared about participating in the event organised for the KDSG Super Speciality Hospital’s inauguration in Greater Noida.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.