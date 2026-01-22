CM Yogi lauds India’s strong sports culture over the last 11 years after inspecting Meerut Sports University

Home

During the inspection visit, CM Yogi said that it's a proud moment to witness that a stadium will be named after the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand in Meerut.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday said that India has seen the growth of a strong sports culture over the last 11 years. The Chief Minister gave credit to the national-level initiatives like Khelo India and the Fit India Movement for the same. He urged the youth to participate in sports. After inspecting Meerut’s Sports University, CM Yogi talked to the reporters and highlighted that India has seen a great transformation in the dimension of sports. He also added that an increase in the frequency of sporting events and programmes has helped it to promote better talent, with more enthusiasm among the youth.

He said, “I got the opportunity to visit Meerut for the inspection of the Sports University. Over the last 11 years, a strong sports culture has developed in India. Various sports events have taken place across the country, such as Khelo India and the Fit India Movement.”

Meerut Stadium’s new name

During the inspection visit, CM Yogi said that it’s a proud moment to witness that a stadium will be named after the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand in Meerut. He mentioned that it’ll be a moment of great privilege for every young athlete in the country. Later, he stated that the development of the modern infrastructure of sports, comprising the Sports University, will solidify and strengthen the sports culture in India.

Focus on the state’s welfare

CM Yogi earlier this week addressed the grievances of the public during the Janta Darshan held in Lucknow. During this time, he interacted with citizens of the city who had come from different areas. Yogi Adityanath listened to their complaints and assured the residents of solving their problems.

CM Yogi on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

“In the last nearly nine years, we have provided the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to more than 60 lakh beneficiaries in rural and urban areas of Uttar Pradesh. Today, two lakh more people have been added, taking the total to 62 lakh. For the first time since Independence, such a large number of beneficiaries are receiving housing facilities, and the credit goes to Prime Minister Modi’s vision and leadership,” the UP CM added.

