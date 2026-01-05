Home

CM Yogi pays tribute to former CM Kalyan Singh on birth anniversary, says he sacrificed his position with no hesitation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that during the time of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement at its peak, Kalyan Singh sacrificed his position of being the chief minister, maintaining respect for the devotees of Lord Ram.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Monday extended tribute to the former Chief Minister of the state and governor of Rajasthan, Kalyan Singh, on his birth anniversary. The Chief Minister talked about the sacrifices of Singh while paying him the humble tribute. He shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account too.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s tribute to Kalyan Singh

What did CM Yogi say?

CM Yogi’s tweet

The Chief Minister shared a post on X with the caption, “On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the former Governor of Rajasthan, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, a devout follower of Lord Rama, and recipient of the ‘Padma Vibhushan’, the revered Kalyan Singh ‘Babuji’, I paid tribute to him today in Lucknow by offering flowers at his portrait. The tenure of the revered ‘Babuji’ will always be remembered for taking good governance, development, and the nationalist mission to new heights. He continuously lived up to his name, which means “welfare,” by working for the betterment of Uttar Pradesh. I bow to his sacred memory!”

राजस्थान के पूर्व राज्यपाल, उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, परम रामभक्त, ‘पद्म विभूषण’ श्रद्धेय कल्याण सिंह ‘बाबूजी’ की जयंती के अवसर पर आज लखनऊ में उनके चित्र पर पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। श्रद्धेय ‘बाबूजी’ का कार्यकाल सुशासन, विकास और राष्ट्रवादी मिशन को नई… pic.twitter.com/3JWNyeQTQu — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 5, 2026

