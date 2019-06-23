Indore: Amid the rumours of an Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) case admitted yesterday at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, the 9-year-old boy died today after he was taken back on leave against medical advice.

Dr PS Thakur, the hospital superintendent, said, “He was admitted to the hospital’s ICU in serious condition yesterday and today his relative took him back.”

“His fever’s symptoms were different from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome symptoms. I would like to appeal to the public to not panic as rumours are being spread on AES. We’ve kept a sample of his blood which is being tested, reports will be out by tomorrow,” said the superintendent.

Dr PS Thakur,Superintendent: His fever’s symptoms were different from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) symptoms. I would like to appeal to public to not panic as rumours are being spread on AES.We’ve kept sample of his blood which is being tested,reports will be out by tomorrow. https://t.co/XgfxE3W9Bt — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

Meanwhile, the death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) rose to 129 in Muzaffarpur – 109 deaths at SKMCH and 20 deaths at Kejriwal hospital.

Senior Resident Doctor of Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), was suspended on Sunday on charges of negligence of duty.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), encephalitis, a vector-borne disease, is an acute inflammation of the brain caused by any one of a number of viruses. However, the disease in rare occasions can also be caused by bacteria, fungi, and other agents. The disease can be transmitted through various vector-infected sources, be it mosquitoes, ticks or the bite of a mammal.