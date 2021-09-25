New York: Hailing the strength of India’s diverse and vibrant democracy during his speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while striking a personal sentiment, said how a little boy who at one time used to help his father at his tea stall, rose to the country’s highest political office and addressed the UN for the fourth time.Also Read - India Soon Going To Launch 75 Satellites To Space Made By Students: PM Modi at UNGA

PM Modi said that he represents a country that is known as the 'mother of democracy.' "We have a great tradition of democracy that goes back thousands of years….It is a country that has dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisine. This is the best example of a vibrant democracy."

"Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy," he said.

“The strength of our democracy is demonstrated by the fact that a little boy who at one time used to help his father at his tea stall at a railway station is today addressing the United Nations General Assembly for the fourth time as prime minister of India,” he added.

The Prime Minister further underlined that “the world has been grappling with the worst pandemic in the last 100 years”, and paid respects to those who have lost their lives due to coronavirus.

The theme for this year’s General Debate is ‘Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.’

The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders have arrived in New York.

Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country. This was his first visit beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris here. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi also participated in the first in-person Quad Summit in Washington.

He also held meetings with five global CEOs for potential investments in India.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)