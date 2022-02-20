New Delhi: To protect infants while onboard, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sent an advisory to all airlines to implement a child restraint system. “The device needs to interface with the aircraft seat. This includes devices that are secured using the aircraft seat belt as well as systems that secure the device to the aircraft seat,” the DGCA said in the advisory.Also Read - Devas Recovery Lawsuit: Air India Gets Nod To Appeal Against Canadian Court’s Seizure Ruling

Acting on the recommendations of a sub-committee constituted after the Air India Express accident in Kozhikode on August 7, 2020, the aviation watchdog has decided to incorporate a Child Restraint System as part of the air safety management protocol.

DGCA, on the guidelines for the airlines, said that proper use of restraints is one of the most basic and important factors in surviving an accident.

“It is not possible for a parent to physically restrain an infant or child, especially during a sudden acceleration or deceleration, unanticipated or severe turbulence, or impact. The safest way to secure an infant or child on board an aircraft is a CRS, in a dedicated seat, appropriate for that infant or child,” DGCA said.

The regulator, hence, advised the airlines to encourage and increase the use of CRS by passengers, wherever feasible, traveling by air with infants or children. This has been done as part of the air safety management protocol.

DGCA has also urged all airlines to develop the processes, relevant policies, procedures and training programmes, standard operating procedures (SOP), as well as guidelines for managing change through their safety management systems to allow and enable the use of CRS on board their aircraft.

“The airlines may also make available on their websites the width of the narrowest and widest passenger seats in each class of service for each make, model, and series of airplane used in passenger-carrying operations and prohibit the use of certain types of CRS during ground movement, take-off, and landing etc,” the DGCA circular said.