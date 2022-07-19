New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) fact-checking department has cleared the air around a fake post over an alcohol pipeline connection doing the rounds on social media. Taking to Twitter, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) factcheck debunked a post that said a pipeline supplying liquor to daily drinkers would be provided at the payment of Rs 11,000 to the Prime Minister’s office. The PIB factcheck post saying, “Chill guys, Don’t get your hopes too high‼️”, quashed the fake news and shared a meme with the notice.Also Read - Indian Army Issues ‘Fake News’ Alert About Bank Account To Assist Battle Casualties, Dependents

PIB Fact Check also posted the picture of a document claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to gift a pipeline connection for alcohol to daily consumers. The document further says that those who wish to install the pipeline at their house can prepare a demand draft worth Rs 11,000 and submit it with an application form at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO India).

The document also says that one month after receiving the application form, the pipeline, along with a meter, will be connected to the recipient's house and the bill will be sent as per the consumption.

Claim:

The Central government is installing an alcohol pipeline in households at Rs 11,000

Claimed by

Social media

Fact Check

False

Chill guys, Don’t get your hopes too high‼️#PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/34zeYEKByq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 18, 2022

Note: It is to be noted that in the past too, many such reports have misled people through social media. However, after being rectified by PIB, such news have been termed completely baseless.