New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers' protests against the three controversial farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) on Tuesday evening informed that the Chilla Border, which connects Delhi and Noida, is open for traffic now. Taking to Twitter, the DTP wrote, "Chilla Border both carriageways are open for traffic now."

However, farmer leaders have decided to harden their stance and said that they will completely block the Chilla border–a key route connecting Uttar Pradesh with the national capital on Wednesday (December 16) to press for their demands. While addressing a press conference at Singhu Border, farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said, "The government is saying 'we won't repeal these laws', we are saying we will make you do it."

"The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what. We are not running away from negotiation, but the government has to pay heed to our demands and come forward with concrete proposals, "he added.

Since, November 26, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere have been protesting at various border points of Delhi including Singhu and Tikri demanding the repeal of three new farm laws of the Centre- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Due to this ongoing stir for last 20 days, traffic in Delhi-NCR has been badly hit as the agitating farmers continued to block several borders like Singhu and Tikri towards Haryana and Chilla and Gazipur towards Uttar Pradesh, affecting movement of commuters as many were struck in the resultant traffic snarls. Massive congestions can be seen each day on roads leading to the borders as the traffic policemen continue to help the motorists to figure out alternate routes.