Srinagar: Chillai Kalan or Chillia Kalan, the harshest winter period in Kashmir is all set to kick off from December 21. For the unversed, Chillai Kalan is a Persian term that means 'major cold'. The 40-day period brings lot of hardships for Kashmiris as the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake here.

During these 40 days, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the maximum temperature drops considerably. The minimum temperature in Valley hovers below the freezing point.

On Monday, Srinagar had minus 5.8, Pahalgam minus 7.4 and Gulmarg minus 5.5 as the minimum temperature on Monday. Drass town of Ladakh had minus 19.0, Leh minus 18.0 and Kargil minus 11.5 as the night’s lowest temperature. Jammu city had 3.2, Katra 4.2, Batote 1.7, Banihal 3.0 and Bhaderwah minus 1.8 as the minimum temperature. The MeT office said minimum temperatures could improve marginally during the next 2-3 days as a weak Western Disturbance (WD) is approaching J&K under whose influence the night sky would remain overcast.

With the erratic electric power, the earthen firepot lit with charcoal and woven in willow wicker still remains the best bet for Kashmiris to brave the cold of the Chillai Kalan. While Chillai Kalan will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long Chillai Khurd (small cold) and a 10-day-long Chillai-Bachha (baby cold).

As Chillai Kalan affects the daily life of Kashmiris, the use of Pheran (Kashmiri dress) and Kanger, a traditional firing pot called increases. Water supply lines in several parts of the Valley freeze during 40-day Chillai Kalan.

Kashmiris celebrate the 40-day period with sumptuous Harissa, a dish made of lean mutton mixed with rice and flavoured with spices like fennel, cardamom, clove and salt. Besides, they frequently consume dried vegetables as there is shortage of fresh supplies due to blocking of roads following heavy snowfall.