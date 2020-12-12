New Delhi: In a chilling incident coming to light from the national capital, a man died after he was stabbed 22 times in a brawl with a group of three people. The deceased man was along with his two others friends during the brawl, who also suffered injuries. The deceased has been identified as Neeraj and his two injured friends have been identified as Mukesh and Rakesh, both work as contractual security guards in Safdarjung hospital, police said on Friday. Also Read - Delhi-NCR Wakes up to Light Rains; Temperature Likely to go Down

According to police, According to police, two of the three accused persons — Krishan and Ravi — also used to work at the same hospital, but were replaced by their contractor with Mukesh and Rakesh following which they developed enmity and hatched a conspiracy to attack them.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Mukesh and Rakesh left their workplace after finishing their shift. They were also accompanied by their friend Neeraj.

On the way, they were intercepted by Krishan and Ravi, who were accompanied by their juvenile associate.

A heated argument ensued between both the groups and soon the verbal confrontation turned violent.

The accused attacked Mukesh and Rakesh, and when Neeraj tried to stop them, they stabbed him also, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said a case of murder was registered and two people were arrested, while the juvenile was apprehended.

