Hyderabad: A chilling case of murder has been reported from Andhra Pradesh's Hyderabad where a woman murdered her husband and buried his body in the backyard of their home in Hyderabad. The incident came to light on Wednesday. According to the police investigation, the deceased Gagan Agarwal (38) had divorced his wife two years ago, and married Nousheen Begum (38) in July last year. It was a second marriage for both of them.

However, Agarwal went missing from February 6 this year, prompting his brother and wife to approach the police. After a missing person complaint was filed, Nousheen Begum locked her house and returned to her maternal home in the old city. Shockingly enough, when the police interrogated her on Wednesday, Nousheen finally confessed that on February 6, she had murdered her husband with the help of her friend Sunil. The duo then dug a pit in the backyard and buried Agarwal’s body.

ACP Purushottam Reddy said that Nousheen Begum has claimed that she killed her husband for allegedly harassing her daughter.

Nousheen Begum was taken to the crime spot and the corpse was recovered along with other evidences of the crime. While the second accused, Sunil, is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the police are investigating the possibility of the involvement of others.

