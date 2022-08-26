Jammu and Kashmir: The Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists who tried to sneak into this side of the LoC near Madiyan Nanak post in the Kamalkote area of Uri sector in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, were killed by the security forces. Three terrorists can be seen in the video made from electronic surveillance gadgets. “These terrorists were detected by electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received. Three terrorists were eliminated by alert Army troops,” said Amy officials.Also Read - Pakistan Army Officer Paid Rs 30,000 To Attack Indian Army, Says Captured Terrorist | WATCH VIDEO

"The contact with the terrorists was established at about 8.45 am on August 25 in the forward areas of the Indian side of the LoC, leading to heavy exchange of fire in which the terrorists were killed," they said. The Indian Army recovered the terrorists' bodies after a search of the area along with a large quantity of war-like stores including two AK rifles, one Chinese M-16 rifle and other ammunition.

#WATCH | Pakistani terrorists were trying to infiltrate into India from Uri sector on Aug 25. The terrorists were detected by electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received. 3 terrorists were eliminated by alert Army troops: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/ObsQ4eXQy5 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

This is the fourth infiltration bid foiled by the Army in the last three days at the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. According to PRO (Defence) Srinagar, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence from Army Intelligence agencies.”

Consequently, on 24th Aug afternoon, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators. Intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the attempt at 0700h on 25 Aug.

Terrorists were hoping to use the cover of thick undergrowth, foliage and continuous rain and low clouds to infiltrate,” said the Defence PRO.

The Indian Army on Wednesday foiled a third infiltration bid by terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pallanwala area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector on Tuesday night.”

An infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army at LOC in Pallanwala in Akhnoor sector on the night of August 23. This is the third such failed infiltration attempt in the last 72 hours at LoC,” Army officials said on Wednesday.