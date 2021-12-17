New Delhi: Winter is here and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in some parts of the country including over Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, parts of Gujarat and north Rajasthan in the next five days. Dense to very dense fog, ground frost conditions is likely in some areas, the IMD said. The mercury is predicted to drop by two to four degrees Celsius in most parts of northwest India, adjoining central India and Gujarat over the next four to five days, it said.Also Read - IMD Predicts Fall In Temperature, Cold Wave Over North, East & West India For Next 4-5 Days

"Cold wave/severe cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Saurashtra and Kutch during December 17 to December 21; over north Rajasthan during December 18 to December 21; over West Uttar Pradesh during December 19 to December 21 and over Gujarat region on December 19 and 20," the IMD said in a statement.

Dense to very dense fog is predicted in the morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana on Friday and Saturday. "Ground frost conditions in the morning hours in isolated pockets very likely over Saurashtra and Kutch, Punjab and Haryana during the next four days," the IMD said.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or lower and is 4.5 notches below normal. A severe cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Here’s the full state-wise IMD forecast:

Severe cold wave conditions also very likely over north Rajasthan during next 3 days and over Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh on 19th and 20th December, 2021.

Cold wave conditions is predicted for Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, HP and Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh during next 4 days

Gujarat is likely to witness cold wave conditions during next 3 days; West UP during 19th-21st.

Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over most parts of Northwest India and Maharashtra; by 3-5°C over most parts of Central India during next 4 days.

Dense/Very dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab during 18th-20th; over Haryana & Chandigarh during 18th-19th; over north Rajasthan on 18th and Dense fog in isolated pockets over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 18th and 19th Dec.

Ground frost conditions in the morning hours in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and north Rajasthan during next 3 days.

Temperature to drop in Delhi

Meanwhile, the mercury is likely to drop by a few notches over the next two-three days in Delhi. The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 19.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office also predicted shallow fog in the next few days. The city witnessed another cold morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at 8.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The maximum and minimum temperatures of Friday are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)