New Delhi: Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said China has indicated “handing over” the missing 17-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh, who was reportedly kidnapped by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from the Indian territory. Taking to Twitter, Kiren Rijiju said China has suggested the place of release and it will soon announce the date and time of release. Rijiju also said that the delay was due to bad weather conditions on the Chinese side.Also Read - China's PLA Has Found 'Missing' Arunachal Boy: Indian Army

“Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side,” Union minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

This comes a day after Union minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to people to carefully make statement about missing Arunachal Pradesh teenager Miram Taron. In a statement posted on Twitter, Kiren Rijiju said the government has been constantly following the case from day one.

“We are constantly following the case from day one. I appeal to everyone to be cautious in making statements which are not based on facts because the safety and safe return of our Young Arunachal Pradesh youth is the priority,” Kiren Rijiju said in the statement.

“Miram Taron (19) of Jido Village in Upper Siang district, was found missing on January 18 at Shiyung La in Bishing Area. Some people reported that Chinese PLA had taken him into their custody,” the statement read.

The Union minister said that since the individual was missing from an area close to LAC (Line of Actual Control), Indian Army immediately approached Chinese side on January 19, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into the Chinese territory or PLA has taken him in their custody.

“Chinese side assured that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol. Later on January 20, the Chinese side intimated that they had found a boy on their side and requested for further details to establish the identity,” Union minister Rijiju said.

“To assist the Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photo of the individual has been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army. Response from the Chinese side is awaited,” the statement read.