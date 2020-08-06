New Delhi: Amid talks of India-China de-escalation from eastern Lakadkh, the US has said the world has seen China become “more aggressive” during the COVID-19 pandemic. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said China deployed troops along the Line of Actual Control with India and is acting out in a way that is “inconsistent” with international norms. Also Read - 'Disengage Troops From Pangong Tso': India Tells China in 5th Corps Commander Meet

Esper said Beijing was trying to use the coronavirus tragedy to their advantage for "propaganda purposes".

"What we have seen with regard to what happened in the last seven months coming as part of COVID, if you will, we've seen China become more aggressive, trying to use the tragedy, of COVID-19 to their advantage for propaganda purposes. They have really overplayed their hand and we've seen them continue to try and exercise this muscle in the South China Sea," he said.

Beijing claims almost all of the 1.3 million square miles South China Sea as its sovereign territory. China has been building military bases on artificial islands in the region also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Beijing has impeded commercial activity like fishing or mineral exploration by countries like Vietnam and the Philippines, claiming that the ownership of territory belonged to China for hundreds of years.

“They continue to twist the arms of others. They’ve deployed troops along the line of actual control in India. We see them acting out in a way that is inconsistent with, you know, international norms, rules of behaviour, if you will, and many of our allies and partners are reacting as well,” he said.

His remarks came amid the border face-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

Twenty Indian army personnel were killed during the clashes with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties in the clashes but it is yet to give out details.

The number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35, according to a US intelligence report.