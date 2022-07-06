Kolkata: Owing to faulty weather condition, China-bound SpiceJet cargo plane returned to Kolkata. The incident took place on Tuesday. This is the third incident of technical malfunction happening on SpiceJet aircraft in the last 24 hours.Also Read - US Military Working On Using ‘Hot Air’ As Newest Weapon Against China and Russia | Details Inside

"On July 5th, 2022, SpiceJet Boeing 737 freighter (cargo aircraft) was scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Chongqing. After take-off, the weather radar was not showing the weather. The PIC decided to return back to Kolkata. Aircraft landed safely at Kolkata", SpiceJet Spokesperson said in a statement.

Double whammy for SpiceJet

Earlier on Tuesday, SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning. The Boeing 737 Max aircraft made an emergency landing at Karachi airport at around 9:15 am after the Pakistani Civil Aviation Authorities permitted the Indian plane to land at the Jinnah International Airport on humanitarian grounds.

Similarly, the arirline’s Kandla-Mumbai flight did priority landing in the financial capital after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air. Commenting on the incident, the airline said, “On 5th July, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla-Mumbai). During cruise at FL230 (23,000 feet altitude), P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai.”

Multiple Incidents on SpiceJet Since June 19

Since June 19, there have been seven incidents on SpiceJet planes. On June 19, an engine on SpiceJet’s Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after taking off from Patna airport and the plane made an emergency landing minutes later. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.

In another incident on June 19, a flight for Jabalpur had to return to Delhi due to cabin pressurisation issues. Fuselage door warnings lit up on two separate planes while taking off on June 24 and June 25, forcing them to abandon their journeys and return.

On July 2, a SpiceJet flight heading to Jabalpur returned to Delhi after the crew members observed smoke in the cabin at around 5,000-feet altitude.