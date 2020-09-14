New Delhi: China is laying a network of optical fibre cables along the disputed area on the south bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh. According to fresh reports, the Chinese troops are now preparing for the long haul as high-level talks continue to resolve the four-month-long standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Also Read - Amid Border Standoff, China Snooping on Indian Leaders Including PM, President & CJI; Govt Says 'Not Surprised'

The mountain peaks in Ladakh have already started gathering snow as temperatures have begun to lower ahead of the long winter.

A senior government official told news agency Reuters that optical fibre cables were spotted that would provide Chinese forward troops with secure lines of "high-speed" communication to bases in the rear. Government authorities have already been alerted of the development.

As opposed to communication on the radio, the official noted, interaction via optical fibre cables are much more secure. The Indian military still uses radio communications, although it is said to be encrypted.

Similar cables were seen on the north of Pangong Lake about a month ago by fighter planes of the Indian Air Force while conducting regular rounds.

The overall situation at friction points in eastern Ladakh remains unchanged and continues to be tense, four days after foreign ministers of India and China agreed on a five-point plan to resolve the prolonged border standoff, government sources told PTI earlier today.

Meanwhile, China’s Ambassador to India said, “I believe that as long as two sides implement consensus reached by Chinese State Councilor & Foreign Minister Wang Yi and EAM Jaishankar to front-line troops and adhere to correct means of dialogue and negotiation, we’ll find a way to overcome current difficulties.”

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on expected to make an important statement regarding the India-China border standoff in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the second day of Parliament Monsoon Session.

The situation between China and India had worsened on June 15 when 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a brutal exchange of fire on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Chinese troops again breached territory last week and allegedly opened fire in the air along the LAC at the south bank of Pangong Tso, while accusing the Indian Army of “serious military provocation”.