New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that China is capable of launching cyber-attacks against India and that there is a capability gap between the two countries when it comes to technology. In an address at the Vivekananda International Foundation, he also said that India's leadership displayed political will and determination to uphold vital national interests in the face of "unprovoked assault" on its security and dignity, remarks seen as an apparent reference to the border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

In response to a question, he said the "biggest differential" between India and China lies in the field of cyber domain, adding the neighbouring country has been able to invest a lot of funds on new technologies.

Gen Rawat said that a "capability differential" has come between the two countries over the years and that China has a "lead" over India on technology.

“We know that China is capable of launching cyber attacks on us and that it can disrupt a large amount of our systems. What we are trying to do is to create a system which would ensure cyber defence,” he said.

He said the aim has been to create firewalls to deal with the cyber attacks and that the issue is being addressed in a “serious way”.

The CDS said each service has its own cyber agency to ensure that even if they come under cyber attack, the down time and the effect of the cyber attack does not last long.

“What we are trying to do is to create a system which would ensure cyber defence…We should be able to overcome cyber-attacks and continue with our systems either through an alternative or preventive means through firewalls,” he said.