China-India face-off continues along Arunachal: ITBP Chief reveals ground reality, Congress targets PM Modi

ITBP chief Shatrujeet Kapur said face-offs with Chinese troops continue at several locations along the Arunachal Pradesh border. The remarks have triggered fresh questions from Congress over border security.

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China face-off with India ongoing along Arunachal, ITBP chief reveals ground reality, Congress attacks PM Modi | Imafge: X

China-India Face-Off: Even after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s India visit after the Galwan face-off, it was expected that the ongoing conflict in the border areas between India and China would end. However, the ground reality is completely different. The Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has revealed that confrontations with soldiers of the neighbouring country were continuing at several locations along the Arunachal Pradesh border. The recent face-off marks the first official confirmation of the ongoing confrontations in the border areas in Arunachal. The northeastern state has already been facing a tense situation in recent months.

What ITBP DG Said On India-China Face-Offs In Arunachal Borders?

According to ITBP DG Shatrujeet Kapur, the face-offs between soldiers of both countries have been ongoing since July, following reports that Chinese troops were denying Indian forces entry to major patrolling points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“In the past few days, a situation arose where a face-off happened at several locations in Arunachal, and it continues,” Kapur said while addressing a gathering at an annual felicitation ceremony for ITBP personnel.

The ITBP chief praised Shaurya commandos, saying that they performed “exceptionally well” during the ‘confrontations.’ “Our newly raised Shaurya commandos played an exemplary role in this,” he said.

It is to be noted that, the ITBP was introduced in 1962. It guards the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

“ITBP was raised as a mountain guerrilla force, and we were given border guarding duty along China in 2004,” Kapur said. “We need not leave our original function,” he asserted.