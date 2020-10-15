New Delhi: India on Thursday came down heavily on China for its contention that it does not recognise the union territory of Ladakh as well as the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Responding to China’s remarks External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that China has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal matters. Also Read - 'Pakistan Pushing as Many Terrorists, Arms Across LoC as They Can Before Winters': Army Chief Naravane

Srivastava said, “The union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and would remain an integral part of India. China has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal matters. Arunachal Pradesh is also an integral and inalienable part of India. This fact has also been clearly conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions, including at the highest level.” Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Gets Slightly Richer, HM Amit Shah Poorer As Per Assets Declaration

“We hope that countries will not comment on India’s internal matters, as much as they expect the same of others,” he further added. Also Read - India Signs Travel Bubble Agreement with Ukraine: Who All Can Travel

Srivastava was responding to Beijing’s remarks dismissing the establishment of Ladakh as a Union territory by New Delhi last year. The remark came from the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 44 key bridges in border areas with Ladakh.

The Chinese spokesperson said that China does not recognise the Ladakh union territory “illegally set up” by India as well as Arunachal Pradesh and also claimed that the development of border infrastructure by India was the “root cause” of tensions between the two countries.

(With PTI Inputs)