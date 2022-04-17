New Delhi: Konchok Stanzin, Councillor (Chushul) and former Executive Councillor LAHDC Leh (Hill Council) said on Sunday that China has constructed three mobile towers at Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh very close to the LAC.Also Read - US Army Trainers Using Lessons Learned From Russia-Ukraine War With Eye on ‘Future Fights’

"After completing the bridge over Pangong lake, China has installed 3 mobile towers near China's hot spring very close to the Indian territory. Isn't it a concern? We don't even have 4G facilities in human habitation villages. 11 villages in my constituency have no 4G facilities," tweeted Stanzin.

In January, India had strongly objected to China’s illegal construction of a bridge on a part of the Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh and said that it is monitoring the situation.

“Government has been monitoring this activity closely. This bridge is being constructed in areas that have been under illegal occupation by China for around 60 years now. As you are well aware, India has never accepted such illegal occupation,” said Arindam Bagchi, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson.

The bridge to connect the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake will allow the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) quick access to both sides.

India and China have been engaged in the border face-off for around two years now.