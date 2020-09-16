After Chinese troop movement was noticed on at least two locations across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh, India has also moved its troops to the eastern part of the border with China in Ladakh. Also Read - Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Tests Positive For COVID-19 During Visit to Delhi; Under Home Isolation

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) has built up its presence opposite Arunachal Pradesh's Asaphila and Fishtail-2 sectors, nearly 20 km from the Indian territory, government sources said.

News agency Reuters had recently reported that India had sent additional troops to the eastern district of Anjaw in Arunachal Pradesh, which China also claims as its territory, raising the prospect of a wider face-off.

“The military presence has surely increased, but as far as incursions are concerned, there are no verified reports as such,” Ayushi Sudan, Anjaw’s chief civil servant, had told Reuters, adding that several Indian army battalions were stationed there.

Arunachal Pradesh, which China calls South Tibet, was at the centre of a full-scale border war between India and China in 1962, and security analysts have warned that it could become a flash-point again.

China also asserted that it does not recognise Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory.

“China’s position on the eastern section of the China and India boundary and China’s southern Tibet is consistent and clear,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing. “We have never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established on the Chinese territory,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament on Tuesday said that China is in illegal occupation of 38,000 square km of Indian land and it considers another 90,000 square km as its own, adding that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is not clearly delineated.

The Defence Minister said that China has tried to disrupt the ground situation in May and June and it led to India’s response. “We have told China that such incidents won’t be acceptable to us,” Rajnath said.