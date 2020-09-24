New Delhi: India and China need to understand the need to accommodate each other’s rise, especially given the “unprecedented” situation the world is facing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, days after the sixth round of Commander-level talks about disengagement on the four-month-long standoff between the two nations in eastern Ladakh. Also Read - 'If We Can Help, Would Love to Help', Trump Reiterates Offer to Mediate Between India And China

While both countries have agreed to stop sending any more troops to the frontline and resort to their original positions, Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed that Beijing has no intention to fight either a “Cold War” or a “hot war” with any country. Also Read - SAARC Must Deal With Cross-Border Terrorism, Obstruction of Trade And Connectivity: Jaishankar

Replying to a question on how the ties between the two Asian giants will move forward, Jaishankar said it is important for India and China to understand that the border row happens to be one part of the larger issue of how the two countries adjust to each other when both are rising. Also Read - 'Kashmiris Don't Feel They Are Indians & Would Rather Prefer to Be Ruled by China', Says Farooq Abdullah

“We are going through, in a sense, an unprecedented situation. But if one looks at it from a somewhat longer-term, I would say this is one facet of a larger phenomenon for which both India and China have to sit down and find a solution.”

“It is important that they (India and China) understand the need to accommodate each other’s rise; clearly they will have some common interests and many interests which are more individual, nationally-centred and that process of how to adjust to each other when both of them are rising to my mind is one of the big issues in the diplomacy of both the countries,” he added.

Earlier today, the MEA said that India and China have decided to have the next meeting of the Senior Commanders at the earliest and in parallel, the next meeting of the WMCC is also likely to take place soon.

Although the recent dialogue gave the commanders a chance to have a “candid and in-depth” exchange of views, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that for a total disengagement, both sides need to ensure stability on the ground “in all friction areas”.

“The way ahead will be to refrain from making any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo, while the two sides continue their discussions to achieve complete disengagement in all friction areas and to ensure full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” Srivastava said.

After witnessing several transgressions at the Ladakh border since April-May this year, India and China have repeatedly failed to reach consensus.

During the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had admitted that China has illegally occupied nearly 38,000 sq km of land in Ladakh and 90,000 sq km in Arunachal Pradesh.

On September 7, China fired around 200 shots in the air, while accusing Indian troops of “a serious military provocation” for “firing warning shots”. Prior to that, PLA troops unsuccessfully attempted to occupy the area between Finger 3 and 4 on the southern bank of Ladakh, worsening the border tensions once again.