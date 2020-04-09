New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday rejected China’s attempt to bring back the Kashmir issue at the United Nations and maintained that the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an “internal matter to India”. Also Read - US Lawmakers Urge China to Urgently Shut Down 'Wet Markets' As Coronavirus Crisis Deepens

After already failing on multiple occasions, the Permanent Mission of China to the UN again tried to involve itself into issues related to J&K. "The question of Kashmir remains high on the Council's agenda," a spokesperson of the Chinese Mission said in a statement.

"China pays close attention to the current situation, and China's position on the Kashmir issue remains unchanged," he added.

However, the MEA discarded the comment and said, “China is well aware of India’s consistent position on this issue. The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir has been, is and shall continue to be an integral part of India. Issues related to J&K are internal matter to India.”

“It is, therefore, our expectation that other countries, including China, would refrain from commenting on matters that are internal affairs of India and respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We also expect China to recognise and condemn the scourge of cross-border terrorism that affect the lives of the people of India, including in J&K,” the MEA said in its statement.

China, a P-5 member of the UNSC, made several attempts before, formally and informally, to discuss Kashmir under the ‘other business’ category. The four other permanent members – Russia, France, US, UK – have also refused a discussion on the same in the past.