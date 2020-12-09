Farmers Protest Latest Update: On a day when the agitating farmers rejected the Centre’s draft proposal and threatened to intensify the protest further on December 14, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan and China are instigating the farmers for the protest. Also Read - ‘Absolutely Critical’: Opposition Members Meet President Kovind, Urge Him to Repeal Farms Laws

“Pakistan and China are the main two reasons of farmers’ protest at Delhi borders,” he said. Also Read - Farmer Leaders Reject Centre's Draft Proposal on Farm Laws, Call For Nationwide Protest on Dec 14

Prior to this, another minister from Haryana JP Dalal had blamed foreign forces like China and Pakistan for the farmers protest in India. Issuing a statement, he had said that the foreign forces do not like the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - Government Sends Proposal To Protesting Farmers, Says Ready To Give Written Assurance on Continuing MSP

“It is not about the farmer, it is about foreign forces. They gather support in the name of farmers; it is not right to cook political bread,” Dalal had said.

Earlier in the day, farmer leaders rejected a government proposal on the three contentious agriculture-marketing laws, and said they would intensify their agitation against the legislations with a nationwide protest on December 14.

They also said they will block the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways on or before December 12, and all the roads entering into the national capital, one-by-one, if their demands are unmet.

The Union Home Minister had Tuesday evening met 13 representatives of the protesting farmers, but their talk failed to break the impasse. The farmers continue to protest at several border points of Delhi, demanding the government scrap all the three laws.