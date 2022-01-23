New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday said the “missing boy” from Arunachal Pradesh has been found by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the due procedure was being followed for his return.Also Read - Raj Angad Bawa: From Idolising Yuvraj Singh to Quitting Dance; Meet India's U-19 World Cup Star

Earlier, the Indian Army sought assistance from China’s People Liberation Army (PLA) to locate and return a young boy who hails from Arunachal Pradesh and has been reportedly captured by the Chinese army, informed Defence Ministry’s Tezpur Public Relation Officer.

“17-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido, Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by Chinese PLA across the Line of Actual Control. Indian Army immediately contacted PLA through a hotline, assistance from PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol,” PRO tweeted on Thursday.