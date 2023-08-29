Home

China Provokes India Again, Releases Map Including Arunachal As Its Territory

The latest official map released by China showed Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin region as part of its territory.

New Delhi: China officially released a new ‘standard map’ that showed Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin region as part of its territory. The map released on August 28 shows Arunachal Pradesh which China claims as South Tibet and Aksai Chin as part of its territory. The map also incorporates China’s claims over the nine-dash line thus laying claim to a large part of the South China Sea.

The map was released by China’s Ministry of Natural Resources during the celebration of Surveying and Mapping Publicity Day and the National Mapping Awareness Publicity Week on Monday in Deqing county, Zhejiang province, as per China Daily newspaper.

China has released a new map that shows Arunachal Pradesh as part of its territory. India has rejected China’s claims over Arunachal Pradesh@Esha_Hanspal tells you more Watch more: https://t.co/AXC5qRugeb pic.twitter.com/J4vbrkmgoX — WION (@WIONews) August 29, 2023

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had said in his conversation with President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s concerns on unresolved issues along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas.

“The Prime Minister underlined that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China relationship. In this regard, two leaders agreed to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation,” Kwatra had said.

China staked claims on parts of India’s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, arguing that these locations were part of greater Tibet. In April, Beijing had unilaterally “renamed” as many as 11 Indian locations, which included names of mountain peaks, rivers and residential areas. In 2017 and 2021, China’s Civil Affair Ministry had renamed other Indian locations triggering another political confrontation. New Delhi called out China’s expansionist plans then.

Previously, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, while commenting on China’s attempt to show its domination in places belonging to India’s Arunachal Pradesh said: “This is not the first time that China has attempted something like this (changing the names of areas in Arunachal Pradesh) and we have already condemned any such attempts. Regarding Arunachal Pradesh, we had also said that Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India) and imposing invented names like these will not at all change the reality.”

