New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said it has taken cognizance of reports about China undertaking construction work along border areas. The ministry asserted that the government is keeping a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and is takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ministry said China has undertaken such infrastructure construction in the past several years and the Indian government has also stepped up border infrastructure, which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population.

"We have seen recent reports on China undertaking construction work along the border areas with India. China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years. In response, our Government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population along the border," the ministry said.

The MEA said the government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India’s security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the ministry said.

MEA’s response came after a media report with the proof of satellite images surfaced saying China has constructed a village in the disputed region in Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier there were reports of China having constructed three new villages near the Arunachal Pradesh border.

(With inputs from ANI)