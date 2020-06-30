New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said that China is “strongly concerned” about India’s decision to ban 59 of its apps alleging “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”. Also Read - Australia Fears Cyber Attack From China, to Allocate A$ 1.35 Billion For Data Privacy

Expressing grave concerns during the Corps Commander-level meeting between Indian and Chinese armies to resolve the Galwan Valley crisis, spokesperson Lijian said that China was still verifying the situation. Also Read - Is PUBG Mobile A Chinese App & Why Has It Not Been Banned in India? | All You Need To Know

Notably, popular video-sharing app TikTok, as well as Helo have already issued their clarification that they are in the process of complying with government orders. The central government banned the Chinese apps on Monday evening. Also Read - #RIPTiktok: As India Bans 59 Chinese Apps, Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter; Netizens Say 'Maza Aa Gaya'