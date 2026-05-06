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China to have sleepless nights as India constructs highest tunnel in world in Ladakh, will be completed by..., length is...

China to have sleepless nights as India constructs highest tunnel in world in Ladakh, will be completed by…, length is…

India has faced the most tensions along the Chinese border in the past. And as a learning from this, a comprehensive security system is now being put in place. The next step in this series is the construction of the world's highest tunnel, which is being built right near the Chinese border.

China to have sleepless nights as India constructs highest tunnel in world in Ladakh, will be completed by... (Pic:X)

Highest Tunnel in World: India is now working to strengthen its borders. Particularly, there is a strong focus on building roads and tunnels along the Chinese border. India has faced the most tensions along the Chinese border in the past. Learning from this, a comprehensive security system is now being put in place. The next step in this series is the construction of the world’s highest tunnel, which is being built right near the Chinese border. This tunnel, expected to be completed in two years, will ensure all-weather connectivity.

Work on this tunnel, being led by the Border Roads Organization (BRO), began in July 2024. The target is to complete it in four years, by August 2028. Half of the tunnel is already complete, and despite numerous weather constraints, construction continues uninterrupted. While India has constructed several major tunnels, including the Atal Tunnel and the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, this tunnel is considered unique in many ways.

Tunnel being built between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh

This tunnel, being built between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, is called the Shinkun La Tunnel. It is being constructed beneath the Shinkun La Pass in Himachal Pradesh. Currently, crossing this pass during the winter season is nearly impossible, forcing the army to retreat. When it is completed in two years, this tunnel will provide direct connectivity from the Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh to the Zanskar Valley in Ladakh.

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The Shinkun La Tunnel is particularly significant because, once completed, travel from Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh will be easy in any weather. This area lies very close to the China border, making it a strategically important route. Currently, weather poses a major obstacle to transporting military supplies, weapons, and tanks, but this tunnel’s completion will eliminate this problem.

Built at an altitude of…

Shinkun La Tunnel has been built at an altitude of 15,800 feet, which is equivalent to 4.81 kilometers. No other tunnel in the world has been built at such a height. This is why it is considered the world’s highest motorable tunnel.

The BRO has undertaken the construction of these projects at a cost of ₹1,681 crore, which appears to be quite cost-effective. The BRO has constructed several roads and tunnels along the Indian border under Project Yojna, of which the Shinkun La Tunnel is a part. This project aims to connect Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh via the Nimu-Padum-Darcha route. This route passes very close to the Chinese border.

4.1 kilometers long tunnel

This tunnel is being built beneath a high mountain and near a pass, so its construction involves significant risks. Thorough arrangements are being made to maintain oxygen flow within the tunnel. Additionally, cross passages are being constructed every 500 meters. These cross passages are small, narrow openings that connect the incoming and outgoing tunnels.

While every safety standard has been met in the tunnel, emergency exits are being constructed to facilitate safe evacuation in case of an emergency. This emergency tunnel is being built 100 to 500 meters away from the main tunnel. Its purpose is to provide safe evacuation in case of any problems within the tunnel. However, the BRO is completing its construction based on multiple safety checks.

Once completed, this tunnel will not only make it easier for ordinary people and tourists to travel to Ladakh from Himachal Pradesh, but it will also provide a safe route for the military. The tunnel, approximately 4.1 kilometers long, can play a major role in supplying weapons, equipment, and food to the army near the China border. This tunnel will strengthen Ladakh’s connection with the rest of the country and improve economic and social activities there.

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