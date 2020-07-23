New Delhi: At a time when India and China are stepping up the disengagement process at the Line of Actual Control and the Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps, an editorial of Chinese daily The Global Times has wistfully expressed the desire of seeing Bollywood movies returning to China. Also Read - Rajnath Singh Personally Compliments Soldiers From Bihar Regiment in Ladakh For Their Exemplary Courage During Galwan Clash

"A remake of 2015 Indian thriller Drishyam is leading the box office in China, as the world's second-largest film market struggles to recover from being hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic. The Chinese remake Sheep Without a Shepherd has earned more than 3 million yuan ($430,095) since Chinese mainland theatres reopened on Monday, despite competition from Hollywood hits such as Coco and China's Wolf Warrior 2," Ai Pang has written in the daily.

"Some of my Indian friends told me that they were kind of worried that Bollywood films were going to be boycotted in China due to the border clash in Galwan Valley. However, looking at China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo and other major media outlets, this worry seems to be an overreaction as there are no such voices on Sina Weibo calling for a Bollywood boycott," the piece read.

“Yet things are quite different in the eyes of some extreme Indian nationalists and media, who have launched a social media campaign aimed at Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, who are well-received and welcomed in China. It is making things even worse by following the bad example of the Indian government’s ban on China’s video app TikTok, a move that has encouraged hateful comments and behavior toward China,” it said.