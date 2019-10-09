New Delhi: India on Wednesday said that China is well aware of its position regarding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, making it again clear that J&K is an integral part of India. “It is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“India’s position has been consistent and clear that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India. China is well aware of our position. It is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“We have seen the report regarding meeting of Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan which also refers to their discussions on Kashmir,” he added.

The statement from India comes amid speculation that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who is in China to meet Xi Jinping might discuss the Kashmir issue with him. The Pakistan PM has already reached Beijing to hold talks with Jinping ahead of his important visit to India.

Earlier in the day, India refuted media speculations and said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China is of no concern for the country, news agency ANI quoted a source as saying.

Talking about the issue of Kashmir, India said that all countries, including China, have been told categorically and clearly that abrogation of Article 370 is totally India‘s internal matter. “There is no scope of discussion on this issue,” India assserted.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he was watching the situation in Kashmir and would support Pakistan in issues related to its core interests, said reports. Xi told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is presently in China, that the right and wrong of the situation was clear. The parties involved should resolve the dispute via peaceful dialogue.

It must be noted that China President Xi Jinping will visit India on October 11 and 12.