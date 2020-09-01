New Delhi: The Indian side is firmly committed to resolve all outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector through peaceful dialogue, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday referring to a fresh flare-up along India-China border in eastern Ladakh. Also Read - Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Visit Russia Tomorrow For SCO Event Amid Border Flare-up With China

India and China have been closely engaged through diplomatic and military channels over the past three months to resolve the situation along the India-China border, the MEA said in a statement.

"Chinese side violated this understanding and engaged in provocative military manoeuvres in the late night of 29/30 August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake," the statement read, adding that the Indian Army took "appropriate defensive measures" on the knowledge of intrusion in order to "safeguard our interests and defend the territorial integrity."

The Army has significantly strengthened its presence on a number of “strategic heights” around the Pangong lake besides further bolstering its presence in the area. Sources said the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also been told to enhance its surveillance on increasing Chinese air activities along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

“On 31st August, even as ground commanders of two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, Chinese troops again engaged in provocative action. Due to timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo,” the MEA stated.

“Actions and behaviour of Chinese side since earlier this year along LAC have been a clear violation of bilateral pacts and protocols.

“We have taken up the matter of recent provocative and aggressive actions with the Chinese side through both diplomatic and military channels and have urged them to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions,” the MEA further pointed out.

Earlier today, India and China held another round of military talks to ease escalating tension triggered by a fresh confrontation between the two sides on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

The Brigade Commander-level talks began at 10 am in Chushul on the Indian side of LAC that continued for hours.

The latest attempt by China to change the status quo in the Pangong Lake area is the first major incident since the violent Galwan Valley clash on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel died.

India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks in the last two-and-half months but no significant headway has been made for a resolution to the border row.

With inputs from agencies