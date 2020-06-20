New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday released an official statement in response to the Chinese Spokesperson’s statement earlier on the turn of events at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, rejecting its ‘untenable’ claims of sovereignty as ‘unacceptable’. Also Read - Ladakh Face-Off: Nepal Confident India, China Will Resolve Differences Through Peaceful Means

"The position with regard to the Galwan Valley area has been historically clear. Attempts by the Chinese side to now advance exaggerated and untenable claims with regard to LAC there aren't acceptable. They aren't in accordance with China's own past position," the MEA statement read.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that China's claim over Galwan Valley was not in accordance with its own position in the past and that attempts of their transgression were invariably met with an appropriate response from the Indian troops.

Srivastava said Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the LAC in all sectors of the India-China border areas, including in the Galwan Valley.

Notably, the statement relates to the violent clash on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh last week between the two Asian militaries in which 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, were martyred. The Chinese claimed casualties on their side as well, however, keeping the numbers unknown. This is the first cross-border clash in 45 years.

Read the MEA statement:

“The position with regard to the Galwan Valley area has been historically clear. Attempts by the Chinese side to now advance exaggerated and untenable claims with regard to LAC there aren’t acceptable. They aren’t in accordance with China’s own past position.

Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of LAC in all sectors of India-China border areas, including in the Galwan Valley. They abide by it scrupulously here, as they do elsewhere. The Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC. In fact, they have been patrolling this area for a long time without any incident. All infrastructure built by the Indian side is naturally on its own side of the LAC:

Since early May 2020, Chinese have been hindering India’s normal patrolling pattern in the area. This resulted in face-off which was addressed by ground commanders. We don’t accept the contention that India was unilaterally changing status quo, we were maintaining it.”