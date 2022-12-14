Chinese Air Force Build Up Near LAC Following Tawang Clash, Fighter Jets, Drones Captured By Satellite

China's military activities were seen about 155 kilometers away from the Indo-China border, i.e., LAC.

Chinese Air Force Build Up Near LAC Following Tawang Clash, Fighter Jets, Drones Captured By Satellite (Image: Planet Labs PBC, The Warzone)

India-China clash: Two days after Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in Arunachal’s Tawang on December 9, China deployed 10 aircraft at its Shigatse Peace Airport. This has been revealed in the satellite image. These images have been released by Maxar Technologies. According to this, China’s military activities were seen about 155 kilometers away from the Indo-China border, i.e., LAC. China uses this airport for military and civilian purposes. Fighter jets, helicopters, and drones of the Chinese Air Force have been deployed here. The Indian border is very close to here. 7 drones are also visible in the satellite image.

WE ARE WITH INDIA, SAYS AMERICA

US Defense Ministry Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said, “China is using provocative tactics. America saw that China is mobilizing its army near LAC. Here it has also prepared military infrastructure. India is trying to defuse the situation and America supports it. We will decide the security of our friendly countries. If any country tries to change the border on the strength of force and unilaterally, then America is strictly against it.”

CHINA INCREASING ROAD, RAIL, AND AIR CONNECTIVITY AT LAC

In September 2019, China established villages in the areas adjacent to the Indian border. Satellite images revealed the construction of another Chinese enclave in Arunachal Pradesh. It was claimed to have about 60 buildings. Before 2019 there was not a single building on this land and in 2021 60 buildings were erected.