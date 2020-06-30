New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government on Monday banned 59 chinese apps including most popular TikTok and UC Browser, stating that they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. The development comes in the wake of ongoing stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Also Read - Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Galwan Clash, PM Modi to Address Nation on Tuesday at 4 PM
"The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it's power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," a government order issued late on Monday evening said.
"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," the order added.
Here’s the complete list of banned chinese apps:
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3.Kwai
4.UC Browser
5.Baidu map
6.Shein
7.Clash of Kings
8.DU battery saver
9.Helo
10.Likee
11.YouCam makeup
12.Mi Community
13.CM Browers
14.Virus Cleaner
15.APUS Browser
16.ROMWE
17.Club Factory
18.Newsdog
19.Beutry Plus
20.WeChat
21.UC News
22.QQ Mail
23.Weibo
24.Xender
25.QQ Music
26.QQ Newsfeed
27.Bigo Live
28.SelfieCity
29.Mail Master
30.Parallel Space
31.Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32.WeSync
33.ES File Explorer
34.Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35.Meitu
36.Vigo Video
37.New Video Status
38.DU Recorder
39.Vault- Hide
40.Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41.DU Cleaner
42.DU Browser
43.Hago Play With New Friends
44.Cam Scanner
45.Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46.Wonder Camera
47.Photo Wonder
48.QQ Player
49.We Meet
50.Sweet Selfie
51.Baidu Translate
52.Vmate
53.QQ International
54.QQ Security Center
55.QQ Launcher
56.U Video
57.V fly Status Video
58.Mobile Legends
59.DU Privacy