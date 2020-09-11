New Delhi: The China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has confirmed that it will handover the five missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh to the Indian Army on Saturday at Wacha near Kibithu border personnel meeting point. Also Read - PLA Hands Over 5 Indians Who Went Missing From Arunachal

Notably, the five youths had gone missing on September 2. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had, few days ago, said in a tweet: “China’s PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found on their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority are being worked out.” Also Read - 'Why Different Food For Jawans And Officers Stationed at Border', Asks Rahul at Defence Panel Meet

China to handover five Indian nationals missing from Arunachal Pradesh tomorrow at Wacha near Kibithu border personnel meeting point: Army Sources Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Indian Armed Forces Capable of Giving Befitting Reply, CDS Bipin Rawat at Defence Panel Meet — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

Local media had reported that the reported kidnappings occurred in a forest area near Nacho in Upper Subansiri. According to media reports, Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri, all from the Tagin community, had gone to the forest for hunting. Two other villagers, who had managed to flee the spot, had informed the other villagers.

The India-China border is about 170 km from Daporijo, the headquarters of Upper Subansiri, which is itself 280 km from Itanagar. A team from the police station at Nacho – the last administrative circle along the McMahon Line and around 120 km from Daporijo – had been sent to the forward area village.

On September 3, the Indian Army had provided food, warm clothes and medical assistance, including oxygen, to three Chinese citizens who had lost their way in sub-zero temperatures in a border area in north Sikkim, at an altitude of 17,500 feet.

The Indian troops deployed in the area also guided the Chinese citizens, including a woman, to return home. The Chinese citizens expressed their gratitude to India and the Indian Army for their prompt assistance.

Arunachal Pradesh’s northeast section shares a 1,080 km-long border with China.

(with agency inputs)