New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday arrived in the national capital making it the first trip by a senior Chinese leader after the eastern Ladakh military standoff that began in May 2020. There has been disengagement from areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and India and China have been holding military and diplomatic talks for further disengagement from the remaining friction points.

According to updates from news agency ANI, Wang is likely to meet External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday. Earlier in the day, Wang Yi was in Afghanistan's Kabul after his three-day visit to Pakistan.

Wang Yi's visit comes a day after India had rejected his remarks on Kashmir at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Islamabad. India had also said that other countries, including China, have no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs.

#WATCH | Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives in India. He is likely to meet NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr S Jaishankar tomorrow pic.twitter.com/hU2G52CCa5 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

After the Galwan Valley clash, both countries have held several rounds of border talks to resolve the standoff. Moreover, India has also called for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh at all friction points.

On March 11, the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks was held between the two countries on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo border point in which both sides agreed to maintain the security and stability along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector.

According to reports, Jaishankar and Wang are likely to discuss the war in Ukraine. The development comes as neither China nor India has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On the other hand, Russia counts both China and India as friendly powers, having maintained diplomatic and economic ties since the Cold War era.