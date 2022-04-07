New Delhi: Chinese state-sponsored hackers targeted the electricity centres near Ladakh in the recent months, according to a report by private intelligence firm Recorded Future said. The report stated that the Chinese hackers focused on at least seven “load dispatch” centres that are responsible for grid control and electricity dispersal in the areas that are located near Ladakh.Also Read - Chinese PLA Soldiers In Eastern Ladakh Shown To Be ‘Mastering’ Hindi Indicating No Intention Of Moving Back

“In recent months, we observed likely network intrusions targeting at least 7 Indian State Load Despatch Centres (SLDCs) responsible for carrying out real-time operations for grid control and electricity dispatch within these respective states. Notably, this targeting has been geographically concentrated, with the identified SLDCs located in North India, in proximity to the disputed India-China border in Ladakh,” the firm said in its report.

The hacking group, named TAG-38, used malicious software ‘ShadowPad’ which was associated with China’s People’s Liberation Army and the Ministry of State Security, Recorded Future said in its report.