New Delhi: Union Power Minister RK Singh on Thursday confirmed that Chinese hackers targeted electricity distribution centres twice near Ladakh but said they were “not successful”. Reacting to a report that Chinese state-sponsored hackers targeted the electricity centres near Ladakh in the recent months, Singh said the country had already strengthened the defence system to counter such attacks.Also Read - Chinese Hacker Group Deep Panda That Hit Several Global Firms, Including in India, is Back: Report

“Two attempts by Chinese hackers were made to target electricity distribution centres near Ladakh but were not successful. We have already strengthened our defence system to counter such cyber attacks: RK Singh, Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

China used compromised cameras to target India’s power grid

A report by private intelligence firm Recorded Future stated that the Chinese hackers focused on at least seven “load dispatch” centres that are responsible for grid control and electricity dispersal in the areas that are located near Ladakh.

“In recent months, we observed likely network intrusions targeting at least 7 Indian State Load Despatch Centres (SLDCs) responsible for carrying out real-time operations for grid control and electricity dispatch within these respective states. Notably, this targeting has been geographically concentrated, with the identified SLDCs located in North India, in proximity to the disputed India-China border in Ladakh,” the firm said in its report.

The hacking group, named TAG-38, used malicious software ‘ShadowPad’ which was associated with China’s People’s Liberation Army and the Ministry of State Security, Recorded Future said in its report.

A report in India Today stating the US firm said that Internet Protocol (IP) cameras, “often used in the Close-Circuit Televisions (CCTV) networks, and internet-operated Digital Video Recording (DVR) devices were compromised in the operation by the Chinese”.