New Delhi: Even as it is involved in an ugly spat with the United States over the place of origin of novel coronavirus, China continues its recent aggression towards India, as it has now come to light that before the recent twin incidents in Ladakh and Sikkim, Chinese helicopters had entered Indian airspace twice, in a span of days, in April. Also Read - IAF Scrambled Jets After Spotting Chinese Choppers Near Ladakh Last Week: Reports

Speaking to news agency ANI, Superintendent of Police of Lahaul-Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, Rajesh Dharmani, said that a Chinese helicopter each had entered the district on April 11 and 20 respectively. Also Read - Three Years After Doklam, Indian And Chinese Troops Clash in North Sikkim

“On April 11, a Chinese helicopter entered 12-15 kms into India in Samdho region, Lahaul-Spiti district. On April 20, another Chinese helicopter entered same location. CID and other intelligence agencies have submitted reports to concerned authorities,” he said.

The development comes amid recent border skirmishes between the two countries. Last Saturday, troops of the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) got into a scuffle with each other in north Sikkim. Days later, it came to light that the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets had to be scrambled after Chinese helicopters were spotted near Ladakh, around the time the Sikkim clash took place.

In fact, another confrontation took place between the two sides on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh on the intervening night of May 5-6.