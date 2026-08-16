Chinese Manjha Menace: Delhi man’s throat slit, third such incident in 10 days

A senior police officer said the victim was at the Maujpur traffic signal on a motorcycle when the manjha got stuck to his neck and slit his throat.

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New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a 35-year-old man suffered injuries after Chinese “manjha” of a stray kite got entangled in his neck in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area. As per the police officials, the information came in at around 2 pm from GTB Hospital that a man named Gaurav Sharma had been admitted with injuries to his neck.

A senior police officer said the victim was at the Maujpur traffic signal on a motorcycle when the manjha got stuck to his neck and slit his throat. He also fell from the bike, was injured, and was rushed to the hospital by passersby. It is important to note that Gaurav is out of danger.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy suffered severe injuries after he received an electric shock while flying a kite in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area on Saturday. Police said it is suspected that the kite string came in contact with the power line. The teenager is admitted to GTB Hospital and undergoing treatment. “The string came in contact with the 11kv power line in front of the house, and the boy suffered an electric shock. His family rushed him to the hospital,” DCP (East) Rajeev Kumar said.

42 packets of banned Chinese manjha seized

Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly possessing prohibited Chinese manjha in separate operations in central Delhi and seized 42 packets of the banned string and three chakris, an officer said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Haroon Rashid (40) and Pawan (46), were apprehended following specific inputs about the sale and possession of Chinese manjha, the police said.

A team seized 17 packets from Rashid near Chandni Mahal, while another team seized 25 packets and three chakris from Pawan in Nabi Karim, the officer said.