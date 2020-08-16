New Delhi: A 42-year-old Chinese national, who was arrested earlier this week by the Income Tax Department in connection with a Hawala racket operating in Delhi NCR, had also bribed some Buddhist monks living in Delhi’s Majnu ka Tila to collect information on the Dalai Lama, the agency’s probe has reportedly revealed. Also Read - Why Are People sitting in Power Scared of Naming China, Asks Congress

Notably, according to officials, the man, identified as Luo Sang, was working under the name ‘Charlie Peng’. He reportedly handover Rs 2 lakh and 3 lakh to gather information on the Tibetan spiritual leader and his associates. The money, officials say, was sent through employees working at his ‘office’. Also Read - 'Responded Fiercely to China in Ladakh': ITBP Reveals on Eve of 74th Independence Day

The entire communication in this regard was done on WeChat, one of the 106 Chinese apps which were banned by India recently. Also Read - Galwan Clash: 'Onus Not on China, Discipline Frontline Troops': China 'Urges' India to Stop 'Provocative Acts'

The money laundering racket, meanwhile, was busted on Tuesday when the IT Department conducted raids at around two dozen premises of some Chinese nationals, as well as their associates, in Delhi, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

Peng is alleged to be the ‘kigpin’ of the racket. He married a woman from the northeast and cooked up the identity of ‘Charlie Peng’ using a fake Indian passport.

Earlier, he was also arrested in September 2018 by the Special Cell of the Delhi on charges if ‘espionage’.

The episode comes amid the ongoing tensions between India and China in eastern Ladakh.