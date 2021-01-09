New Delhi: The Indian Army on Saturday took a Chinese soldier into custody for transgressing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) from Ladakh. The soldier was captured around the Rezang La heights area, Ladakh. Also Read - KGF 2 Teaser Breaks YouTube World Record, Will it Beat Baahubali?

“During early hours of 08 January 21, a Chinese soldier was apprehended on the Indian Side of the LAC, Ladakh, in the area South of Pangong Tso lake. The PLA soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area,” said Indian Army. Also Read - Anandi Bahu to Bikini Babe: Netizens Are Amazed to See Balika Vadhu Actor Avika Gor’s Bikini Picture