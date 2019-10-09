New Delhi: President of China Xi Jinping will visit India for two days on October 11 for the second Informal Summit and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, news agency ANI reported. PM Narendra Modi and the Chinese President had their inaugural Informal Summit in Wuhan, China, on April 27 and 28 in 2018.

The news agency further stated that the Chennai Informal Summit will provide both the leaders an opportunity to continue discussions on bilateral, regional, global issues and exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership.

Ahead of his visit, the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday had said that both the countries are each other’s neighbour and both are major developing countries.

“China and India are each other’s important neighbour and both are major developing countries and emerging markets. Since last year’s Wuhan summit between our leaders, China-India relations have been developing with a sound momentum,” Geng Shuang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Geng Shuang further stated that there is a tradition of high-level exchange between leaders of China and India. “We are in communication regarding bilateral high-level exchange going forward. The two sides should work to create a favorable atmosphere and environment for it,” he added.

Prior to this, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong had said India and China should resolve regional disputes peacefully through dialogues and consultation for regional peace and stability.

“It’s normal for neighbours to have differences. The key is to properly handle differences and find a solution through dialogue and consultation. Over past decades, no single bullet has been fired at the China-India border area. Peace and tranquillity have been maintained,” the envoy had said.