New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a Special Investigating Team (SIT) in the kidnapping and sexual harassment case filed by a Shahjahanpur law student against former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand, asking the Allahabad High Court to monitor the investigation.

The apex court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to transfer the law student to a different college for her so that she can pursue her course. However, the SC clarified that in doing so it was not expressing any opinion on the correctness of grievances and apprehensions.

The law student who had gone ‘missing’ after her complaint was produced before the Supreme Court hours after she was traced from Rajasthan on Friday. She woman had alleged that she left Shahjahanpur and disappeared with three of her college mates in order to “protect” herself.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice R Banumathi conducted an interaction with the girl behind closed doors keeping it confidential. This was after the woman had expressed desire to stay back in the national capital till she meets her parents.

Following this, the bench had stated, “We have spoken to the girl. She says she doesn’t want to go back to UP till she meets her parents here and after meeting she will take a decision on her future course of action.”

“Considering the facts of the case, we direct the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to send a team of police for the parents” and ensure a comfortable travel to meet the girl,” the SC added.

The Supreme Court had decided to take suo moto cognizance of the petition filed by a group of women lawyers in the case of the missing law student on Thursday.

The 23-year-old law student from SS Law College in Shahjahanpur, UP had gone missing after posting a video on Facebook, an alleged sexual harassment by a “big leader of the Sant Samaj” who had allegedly “destroyed the lives of many other girls and has also threatened to kill me”.

She had sought help from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter.

The police filed the family’s case only on August 27, three days after she went missing, and charged former BJP leader and Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand with kidnapping and criminal intimidation.