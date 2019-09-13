Shahjahanpur: In yet another development in Chinmayanand sexual harassment case, the former union minister was questioned for seven hours on an intervening night between Thursday and Friday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter.

As per reports, Chinmayanand was interrogated on the allegations leveled by the law student, who has accused him of sexual misconduct. Further, questions were also asked regarding a video clip showing him getting a massage by a girl.

During Chinmayand’s interrogation at the reserve police lines in Uttar Pradesh, he was accompanied by his lawyer Om Singh.

The BJP leader denied charges against him, and said that he was blackmailed for money by some boys, who later, when he denied them the favour, hatched the conspiracy against him.

The 23-year-old postgraduate law student has alleged that she was raped repeatedly and “physically exploited” for a year by the BJP leader, whose organization runs several colleges in Shahjahanpur.

On August 27, BJP leader Chinmayanand was booked by the police under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint filed by the law student’s father.

Meanwhile, on September 12, the family of Uttar Pradesh law student had claimed that some of the evidence against him was missing from the girl’s hostel room.

The hostel room was opened on Monday to search for evidence, in presence of her and her father. The father said that the pair of spectacles which was used for recording the incident, with the help of a camera attached to it, had was missing.

“When the hostel room was opened, we found the spectacles missing. I am writing to the SIT to look into this, as evidence in the case has been tampered with,” the law student’s father had claimed.